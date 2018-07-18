 

'It does traditionally get quiet' - REINZ says winter property slowdown part of a mixed market

CEO Bindi Norwell says, despite the slowing in volumes, prices are still good.
Source: Breakfast

Property

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

More than $11k fundraised for nine children of couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.