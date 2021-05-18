Does NZ now have over 8000 gang members? National claims so, but Govt says accuracy in doubt

A National MP's assertion there are now over 8000 gang members in New Zealand relies on inaccurate numbers, the Government responded today.

Simeon Brown used statistics from the police's gang intelligence list, which say there are currently 8006 gang members around the country.

However, when asked about the statistic in Parliament's question time today, Minister of Police Poto Williams said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster called the figure into question.

"I would note the comments from the Police Commissioner that the list was created for intelligence purposes, not to give us an accurate statistical picture of gang membership or activity," Williams said.

"I also note that he has expressed a lack of confidence in the accuracy of these numbers."

Brown then twice asked Williams whether she accepted the fact gang membership is now over 8000 people.

"I have said twice now that those numbers are not statistically correct. The gang list is an intelligence tool only. It is not an accurate measure of gang numbers in New Zealand," Williams replied the second time.

In a press release after the exchange, Brown accused Labour of "playing politics" over the figure.

“More gang members means more crime and violence on our streets. Already this year we have seen armed robberies, drive-by shootings and a prison destroyed by gang members," Brown said.



“Rather than question police intelligence, the Minister of Police should get on with fixing the problem.



“The Government should urgently implement National’s Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPOs), which is in Select Committee now, rather than throw it out just to bring similar legislation to Parliament at some point later in the year."

During question time, Williams said the Government was tackling the issue.

"The Government has committed to combating the harm caused by organised crime.

"Already as part of Operation Tauwhiro police have seized 350 firearms, $2.46 million in cash, 8.6 kilograms of meth; arrested 378 people; and conducted 291 search warrants."