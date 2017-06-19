 

How does a moving company lose five cubic metres of household items?

Crown played hide and seek with Ian and Sandie's possessions for over six months.
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

America's Cup recap: Jedi master Peter Burling kills Oracle on the water - dents Jimmy Spithill's aura in the press room

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Apology ordered after toddler given wrong vaccine at medical centre

The mother-of-three's body was found in a lake last week, after she went missing nearly a year ago.

Waikato man charged with murder of mum-of-three Kim Richmond

The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".



 
