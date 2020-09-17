What does 'deep clean' mean in the era of Covid-19?

"Deep clean" has become a common phrase in the Covid-19 era.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s typically used when the likes of businesses or schools, encounter a confirmed case of the coronavirus.



Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles says there isn’t one deep clean method for all spaces.

“It entirely depends on what kind of place it is and what kind of interactions someone who's infectious has had with that place.

“You could do it by wiping down surfaces, it might be you can do it by a quarantine where you leave the space for a few days, or it might be that there's some good technologies these days that do fogging,” she said.

Microbiologist Ben Harris offers fogging treatment.

“It's like a steam, it touches every surface and you know it has wiped out everything.”

Harris said the fogging machines are used in hospitals, and these days, in hotels too.

According to the Ministry of Health the use of technologies like this should be an additional measure.