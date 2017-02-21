 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

Hundreds of Official Information Act documents released to 1 NEWS show the extent that convicted fraudster Joanne Harrison manipulated and ripped off the Ministry of Transport.

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Source: 1 NEWS

Joanne Harrison is currently serving three years behind bars, convicted of defrauding the Ministry of $725,000.

But it's now emerged how deep her deception went.

The documents show Harrison began using her position to employ companies and people as far back as 2013. The ministry now believes those companies and people did not exist.

One company was called Sharp Design and, at the time of Harrison's suspension from her role in 2016, the Ministry's then-chief executive Martin Matthews said there was no evidence that Sharp Design even existed.

Harrison is also known as Joanne Sharp.

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.

An email from Mr Matthews to the employee at the time Harrison was suspended states: "You never report to the office and there is no evidence of you doing any work for us.

"Please contact me urgently… with a full explanation as to what work you have done, what you are currently doing, and what you have done with the money you have been paid."

The Ministry paid $300,000 over three years to the employee and Sharp Design.

A phone call detailed in the documents describes how the Australian Federal Police made contact with the Ministry looking for Harrison in 2014. The matter was not taken further.

Emails also show the breakdown in the relationship between the Ministry and Harrison while she was investigated and suspended on full pay.

She engaged a contractor to go into the Ministry's office over Anzac weekend in 2016, to attempt to take files from her office and place a document in the finance office despite being banned from the offices while under investigation.

Not long after that attempt, Harrison told Mr Matthews that she wouldn't be returning to New Zealand, and the next day her email address with the Ministry of Transport was cancelled and the Ministry suspended her pay.

Mr Matthews, who is now the Auditor-General, is currently out of the country and referred our requests for an interview back to the Ministry.

Current chief executive of the Ministry of Transport Peter Mersi says the documents show "the extent to which Joanne manipulated and deceived people in the way in which she went about her business. She was a very deceitful woman".

Mr Mersi says the ministry has learned lessons from Harrison's offending.

"We did undertake a number of independent reviews both into her actions and into our systems and processes to ensure that going forward we're in a position where we're confident about the way in which our money is spent and the way in which public money is spent."
 

Related

Crime and Justice

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:58
2
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Second Ed Sheeran show in Auckland announced after frenzied rush for early bird tickets

00:15
3
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

08:42
4
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

5

Fresh bid to try Malcolm Rewa over murder of Susan Burdett

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ