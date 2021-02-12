Doctors say more care must be taken around nebulisers in NZ MIQ facilities

Nebulisers have been banned at MIQ facilities in Australia, after it’s believed the Covid-19 outbreak was started by someone using the device, spreading infected droplets in the air.

The device - which vapourises liquid medication, giving the virus droplets to latch on to – is still allowed in MIQ facilities here.

Doctors who spoke to 1 NEWS agreed with the Ministry of Health's decision to allow nebulisers in New Zealand managed isolation facilities but say care must be taken.

“What is important is number one, that there is clear clinical evidence to say a nebuliser is required; number two, if they are required, that there is good ventilation in the room; and number 3, there are very strict PPE - personal protection protocols - in place,” the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners' Bryan Betty said.