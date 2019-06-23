TODAY |

Doctors oppose Euthanasia Bill: 'We didn't train to end someone's life'

Cushla Norman
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Cushla Norman

Doctors against the Euthanasia Bill have stepped up their campaign, taking out a full-page advert in today's Herald on Sunday with more than a thousand signatures in opposition.

The Bill allows doctors to assist terminally ill people who are likely to die within six months.

A letter of opposition was organised by Dr Sinead Donnelley as thoughts on assisted dying continues to divide the public, politicians and medical professionals.

"These doctors are saying we don't want to be involved … we didn't train to end someone's life, we trained to cure if we could and care always," Dr Sinead Donnelly told 1 NEWS.

The bill is driven by Act leader David Seymour, who says "some doctors are for, some are against, the ones who are against can conscientiously object, but they don’t have the right to deny the rest of us the choice."

A survey commissioned by NZ Doctor found 52 per cent of doctors are against it, while 37 per cent are in favour.

Medical professionals such as Retired GP Carol Shand says it is fundamental to give patients assistance to dying "when life is no longer tolerable".

The Bill has its second reading on Wednesday and David Seymour says he's quietly confident it'll get through to the next stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The move comes just days ahead of parliament’s second debate and vote on the End of Life Choice Bill. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Cushla Norman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
2
In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)
Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
A survey has revealed that it’s one of the biggest issues drivers face.
NZ roads said to be one of the country's biggest issues for drivers - survey
5
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Fireworks (file picture).

Auckland Council pushes for private fireworks ban
A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom.

Rapist loses appeal against deportation to Philippines
Missing 24-year-old Jacob Bennett

Family concerned for safety of missing Hamilton man
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Person critically injured in Hāwera crash