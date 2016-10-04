 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Doctors and dentists work while unwell due to pressure, new study says

share

Source:

NZN

Nine out of 10 senior doctors and dentists in New Zealand's public hospitals say have gone to work when too unwell to perform to usual standards.

DHB Spokesperson Julie Patterson says doctors' decision to walk off the job over working hours is disappointing.

Doctor

Source: 1 NEWS

The finding comes in a study by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists and Otago University, and published in the NZ Medical Journal.

The authors say this suggests that doctors and dentists are forcing themselves to go into work because of pressure to keep the public health system functioning.

The study aimed to estimate the rates of presenteeism - working when too unwell, fatigued or stressed - among New Zealand's senior medical workforce.

It involved a survey that 1806 of 3740 potential participants completed.

Presenteeism over the past two years was reported by 88 per cent of respondents, with women and younger doctors having the highest rates.

Reasons given included difficulties in getting short-term sickness cover and concern over the impact of sick leave on patients.

The report says the findings suggest that presenteeism behaviour is common, well recognised and an issue of concern.

They also suggest that senior doctors are keenly aware of the pressures on the public health system and how taking sick leave can add to the workloads of their colleagues.

"Conversely, however, the high rates of continuing to work while unwell and while infectious suggest a worrying picture where the potential for further risk of harm to both practitioner and patient alike is considerable," the authors said.

"Importantly, presenteeism is unlikely to decrease if individuals are operating in environments where working through illness is viewed as 'normal' or, at worst, 'necessary' behaviour."

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:24
4
Officers found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in Meremere in Waikato last night.

Police car stolen during breath test and set alight

08:05
5
The National MP reflects on what she has been through in her battle with breast cancer.

Nikki Kaye: 'Cancer is terrible, however there's real beauty that can come out of staring down death'


02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ