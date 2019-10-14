TODAY |

Doctor, three nurses on hand as Timaru man suffers stroke during spin class

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Christchurch and Canterbury

Timaru man, Steve Wills, might be the luckiest bloke in New Zealand after suffering from a stroke right next to two doctors and three nurses.

Mr Wills had a stroke during an early morning spin class.

Before the class he was feeling "as fit as a fiddle," said Mr Wills. 

Steve's wife was his spin instructor that morning. 

"It was pretty evident it was a stroke, the left side was totally not there," said Mandy Wills.

'We're so fortunate that two doctors were in there.

"Anyone having a stroke, it's absolutely time critical and so important you get the necessary help," said Mr Wills.

Mr Wills said he recieved lots of love from the people of Timaru.

In a way, Timaru had already shown their love by electing the two-term councillor for another term on Saturday.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Wills might just be the luckiest bloke in New Zealand. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Health
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:47
Doctor, three nurses on hand as Timaru man suffers stroke during spin class
2
Manu Samoa vow to defend Bundee Aki from RWC ban after red card - 'We'll do everything we possibly can'
3
Breakfast host Hayley Holt proudly celebrates five years of sobriety
4
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
5
Ireland star Bundee Aki suspended for All Blacks' clash after copping three-match ban
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:31

Kiwi scientist believes he's found the cure for cervical cancer
00:56

Record number of new mayors, young people, women elected to NZ local bodies

00:49

Government that's lost some 'excitement' sees voters 'looking to National' - Jessica Mutch McKay
02:04

Public get closest look at Christ Church Cathedral since devastating earthquakes