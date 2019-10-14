Doctor, three nurses on hand as Timaru man suffers stroke during spin class

Timaru man, Steve Wills, might be the luckiest bloke in New Zealand after suffering from a stroke right next to two doctors and three nurses.

Mr Wills had a stroke during an early morning spin class.

Before the class he was feeling "as fit as a fiddle," said Mr Wills.

Steve's wife was his spin instructor that morning.

"It was pretty evident it was a stroke, the left side was totally not there," said Mandy Wills.

'We're so fortunate that two doctors were in there.

"Anyone having a stroke, it's absolutely time critical and so important you get the necessary help," said Mr Wills.

Mr Wills said he recieved lots of love from the people of Timaru.