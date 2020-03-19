TODAY |

Doctor performs procedure against woman's consent after failing to read notes

Source:  1 NEWS

An obstetrician and gynaecologist (O&G) has been asked to apologise for performing a medical procedure against a woman's consent after failing to read clinical notes.

Source: Pexels

Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) Anthony Hill today released a report today which found the O&G and a district health board in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code).

The breach was for using ablation to treat a woman’s endometriosis when she had specifically refused consent to that treatment.

"The woman required surgery for suspected endometriosis. Surgical treatment of endometriosis usually requires removal of tissue by either surgical excision (cutting with surgical instruments) or ablation (cutting and burning using an electrical probe), or a combination of both techniques," the report notes.

"The woman had researched the different treatments available and told her O&G that she did not want him to use ablation.

"She also told a junior doctor at an appointment before surgery that she did not consent to ablation, and the doctor had written her refusal of ablation in the woman’s clinical notes. The O&G did not read the clinic notes before surgery and treated the woman using ablation."

The report also found the DHB had not given the woman "appropriate care" as its informed consent system didn't give adequate guidance to staff.

The Health and Disability Commissioner recommended the DHB provide evidence to HDC about improvements to its informed consent processes. Mr Hill also recommended that the O&G and district health board apologise to the woman.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
Napier man convicted of slavery still doesn't understand what he did wrong, lawyer says
2
Victoria records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since pandemic began
3
Contact tracing underway on domestic flight after person travelling from NZ to South Korea tests positive for Covid-19
4
Eleven-year prison sentence ordered for man convicted in NZ's first slavery case
5
High Court case begins to determine whether Level 4 lockdown was lawful
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Activists climb trees in standoff with Auckland developers, vow to stay for 19 days

Jacinda Ardern gifted creative briefcase cake to celebrate 40th birthday

Greenpeace protestors block Taranaki factory accused of making 'climate killing' fertiliser
00:26

Eleven-year prison sentence ordered for man convicted in NZ's first slavery case