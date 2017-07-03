 

Doctor delighted chicken pox vaccine being funded, says Maori and Pasifika children disproportionately affected

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show this morning Dr John Cameron said "fit and healthy kids can end up in intensive care" if they don't have the chicken pox vaccine.

Dr John Cameron says 500 kids are hospitalised each year with chicken pox, and Maori and Pasifika children are disproportionately affected.
Dr Cameron was talking about the newly funded vaccine that will become available free to the 60,000 children born in New Zealand each year. 

Of the children who do catch chicken pox, 500 each year are hospitalised and it is potentially a very serious disease, he said.

Of those in intensive care, up to around 85 per cent are of Maori or Pacific Island heritage with no pre-existing health problems or diseases. 

The chicken pox vaccine has been around for a number of years but this is the first time it has been funded.

The one off dose of the varicella vaccine which prevents chicken pox will also be free for children turning 11 this year who have not be immunised against or infected with chicken pox. 

