Doctor delighted chicken pox vaccine being funded, says Maori and Pasifika children disproportionately affected

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show this morning Dr John Cameron said "fit and healthy kids can end up in intensive care" if they don't have the chicken pox vaccine.

Dr Cameron was talking about the newly funded vaccine that will become available free to the 60,000 children born in New Zealand each year.

Of the children who do catch chicken pox, 500 each year are hospitalised and it is potentially a very serious disease, he said.

Of those in intensive care, up to around 85 per cent are of Maori or Pacific Island heritage with no pre-existing health problems or diseases.

The chicken pox vaccine has been around for a number of years but this is the first time it has been funded.