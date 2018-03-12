 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Doctor concerned with new rules which allow alternative remedies to be sold next to scientifically-proven medicines in pharmacies

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Medical Association is angry that the Pharmacy Council will allow pharmacies greater freedom to sell alternative products.

Dr Kate Baddock says the new code of practice for pharmacists could lead to people mistaking an alternative remedy to real, scientifically-proven medicine.
Source: Breakfast

The Council previously had a code which required credible evidence of the efficacy of a product before it could be sold at pharmacies, but this is changing on March 12, Newsroom reports.

Under the new rule, pharmacists can sell products with no scientific evidence that they are effective, but must tell the customer that.

Homeopathy is a pseudo-science invented in the 1700s, and practitioners believe extremely diluted solutions often containing no active ingredients can help with various health issues.

Practitioners believe the more diluted the solution is, the more effective it is, and usually repeat the dilution process so many times that no molecules of any active ingredient remain.

Its effectiveness has been widely disproven by large-scale studies.

New Zealand Medical Association's Dr Kate Baddock, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said putting "alternative and complementary" products on the shelves next to scientifically-proven ones gave them an air of legitimacy.

"By putting them in a pharmacy, it lends them a legitimacy that they don't necessarily deserve," Dr Baddock said.

"The medicines which have got validity and scientific trials behind them, they are significantly regulated ... so yes, you do know what they'll do and you do know what they won't do and you actually know the side effects."

Michael Pead says the changes to the code of practice for pharmacists recognises that they have enough expertise and knowledge to advise people in their best interests.
Source: Breakfast

Chief Executive of the Pharmacy Council Michael Pead told Breakfast he is "excited" to change the code, saying it is "recognising the credibility of our pharmacists".

"We all need to realistic - complimentary alternative medicines exist across the board," Mr Pead said.

"Our pharmacists have always worked very closely with our patients ... they work closely in making sure that our patients make informed choices."

Mr Pead said the new code is aligned with the code in Australia, and that the previous guidance document for pharmacists, created in 2011, was "not enforceable".

"We work very closely with our pharmacists to ensure public safety," Mr Pead said.

"Our pharmacists are well trained, very credible, extremely safe and are doing exactly the same as what is expected of doctor."

Mr Pead emphasised that the Council is not there to regulate the medicines or products, but simply to regulate the pharmacists and how they practice.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
Three died in a police pursuit at Hope near Nelson including an innocent member of the public.

Eight die in horrific weekend on New Zealand roads

00:23
2
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday


00:15
3
The Gold Coast snatched a 30-28 win over Canberra thanks to their Tongan superstar.

Watch: Tongan superstar Konrad Hurrell charges over tryline to steal late win for Titans, sends team-mate and crowd into raptures

4
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported from Western Australia as state fights back against their efforts to gain a foothold there

00:39
5
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Weekend rewind: Watch Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.


04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 