Doctor concerned for health of missing Auckland woman as search enters fifth day

Medical experts are increasingly worried for the health of a missing Auckland woman, as the search for her enters its fifth day.

Patricia Wearn, known as Pat, left her Torbay home for a regular walk around midday Monday after shopping with her husband.

The alarm was raised when the 73-year-old, who has Alzheimer's, did not return home.

Search and Rescue teams are out today searching dense bush areas, while police are door-knocking in the area speaking to residents.

Dr Sara Gordon, a Search and Rescue medic, says Ms Wearn is likely to be very dehydrated therefore "more confused and disorientated than usual".

"She will be exhausted and may have found herself in a place that she is unable to get out of such as a property with a gate, under any shelter or in the bush," Dr Gordon said in a police statement.

"She may not respond to voice or her name so please physically check any area on your property where she may be curled up."

Missing North Shore woman Pat Wearn Source: NZ police

Mrs Wearn takes a regular route along Caversham Drive to Lingham Crescent, Glamorgan Drive, Kate Sheppart Avenue and back to Caversham Drive.

Yesterday's search involved more than 90 people, including Police, LandSAR volunteers and members of the Navy and Airforce.

Five additional police officers from the Waikato Police Search and Rescue joined the search, along with a further 10 members of the Waikato LandSAR.

Members of the Police National Dive Squad have searched around 10 waterways and ponds in the area but nothing has been found.

Mrs Wearn was last seen wearing blue three-quarter length trousers and a patterned top.