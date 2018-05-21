 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Doctor accused of killing Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush can be named

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dr Venod Skantha denies murdering the 16-year-old, who was found dead in her home in February.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

01:42
3
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


00:30
4
Faster-moving lava from Kilauea volcano is now gushing into the sea as the crisis continues.

Astonishing vision from Hawaii shows molten rock pouring into ocean, lava being launched skyward

5
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


01:35
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 