DOC threatened for second time in three months over use of 1080 poison in Taranaki

The Department of Conservation have asked police to investigate after receiving two threatening letters from an anti-1080 protester in Taranaki.

New Zealand forest (File picture). Source: istock.com

DOC says they decided to contact police after the latest letter intensified threats against their staff and claimed more sika deer would be released if they don't stop the use of 1080 in their predator control programme.

This new letter follows one sent in October, saying sika deer were being released in Taranaki forests by the anonymous anti-1080 protester.

The Director General of Conservation, Lou Sanson says they take the threats "very seriously".

"I am appalled that someone would threaten our staff in this way as they are trying to go about their daily work to protect our native species and wildlife," Mr Sanson said.