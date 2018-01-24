 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


DOC teams up with tourism company in bid to make remote Fiordland island predator free

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Predators on the remote Cooper Island in Fiordland National Park should be living in fear as a push to rid the place of them moves up a gear.

Endangered native birds on Cooper Island are being given a better chance of survival as scheme to get rid of predators stepped up.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation and tourism operator Real Journeys have teamed up to give endangered native birds on the sound's third largest island a better chance of survival.

The project has so far seen 200 traps set on the remote and rugged little island.

Over the next two years a total of 1,000 self-resetting traps will be placed across the whole island.

"These islands can become like lifeboats for some of these really rare and threatened species that we can then hopefully get back on the mainland," DOC's Lindsay Wilson told 1 NEWS.

Real Journeys, who've been bringing tourists into the sound for 60 years, is contributing half a million dollars to the project over four years.

"It used to be the place where kakapo last bred and we'd love to see kakapo back here, but that takes a bit of effort," Richard Lauder from Real Journeys said.

Effort that will surely be appreciated by the rare birdlife on the island.

Related

Southland

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:26
1
Surveillance cameras have shown the moment the siblings were rescued.

Former classmate says oldest of California 'horror house' siblings was frail, smelly and picked on at school

2
Rare red handfish.

Extremely rare walking handfish found in Tasmania, boosting its chance of survival

00:29
3
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:23
4
Tourists aboard an Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari vessel saw something slightly different today off Waiheke Island.

Watch: Dead whale off Waiheke Island sparks shark feeding frenzy

00:30
5
Daniell and his British partner Dominic Inglot went down 6-4 6-7 (10-12) 7-6 (7-5) in Melbourne to Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

Kiwi Marcus Daniell bows out of Aussie Open after doubles quarter finals loss

00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 