DOC takes over clean-up of Fox River, polluted after March storm uncovered landfill

Department of Conservation officials announced today the agency will take over the clean-up of the Fox River, polluted with rubbish following a massive storm in March.

The flooding, which also destroyed nearby Waiho Bridge, uncovered a historic landfill - resulting in tonnes of rubbish being strewn over the riverbed and surrounding coastline.

Last month, the Westland District Council said it could not afford to fund the rubbish clean-up after being given $300,000 by the Government.

The DOC clean-up will focus on the Fox and Cook riverbeds, over approximately 21 kilometres and around 1600 hectares.

Flooding in March this year ripped apart the landfill beside the Fox River. Source: Seven Sharp

The same storm destroyed the nearby Waiho Bridge. Source: 1 NEWS
