DOC to stop using Robinson helicopters over safety concerns

The Department of Conservation has permanently stopped using a make of helicopter over concerns for staff safety.

Helicopter

DOC confirmed today it would permanently stop using all Robinson helicopters after a temporary suspension in 2016.

The decision came after several "mast bump" incidents involving Robinson helicopters - where the inner part of the main rotor blade hits the drive shaft in low-gravity flight - and a fatal Robinson R44 crash in Northland in November 2016.

DOC safety director Harry Maher says they conducted a review over the past year and they were no longer confident Robinson helicopters could perform in the challenging conditions they required.

"Having assessed the evidence, we've made a decision to err on the side of caution and permanently cease the use of Robinson helicopters to transport DOC employees.

"Ensuring employee safety in Robinson helicopters relies heavily on pilots flying within strict operating limits at all times. We aren't confident that we can rely on this consistently over time across the many varied conditions that DOC employees face when in helicopters," he said.

Aviation officials have investigated 14 crashes involving Robinson helicopters since 1996 and the model was put on a Transport Accident Investigation Commission watchlist in November 2016.

There are about 300 Robinson R22, R44 and R66 helicopters flying in New Zealand, or about 40 per cent of the country's fleet.

