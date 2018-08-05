 

DOC keeping an open mind on cause of death for over 40 fur seals found washed up in Canterbury

1 NEWS
The Department of Conservation (DOC) is keeping an open mind about how 40 New Zealand fur seals or kekeno died after they were found in a remote part in Canterbury.

DOC staff has been examining the area in a remote bay in Banks Peninsula today after being alerted to the deaths late yesterday.

“Our ranger counted 41 dead seals. One was an adult seal and the rest were pups at weaning age,” Christchurch Operations Manager Andy Thompson said in a release.

“We think they had been dead for about two to three weeks by the state of the bodies. They were found high up on the beach, above the high tide mark, and we think they were probably swept there by high seas.

“This is a remote area of the peninsula and locals have told us that there were stormy, heavy seas about the time we think the seals died.

“We hope to send some of the dead seals to Massey University for necropsy to investigate the cause of death. We are keeping an open mind but at this stage, given the circumstances, we are leaning towards natural causes,” Mr Thompson said.

The results of the post-mortem examinations won’t be known for several days with DOC to keep a monitoring brief on the population.

Around 12,000 kekeno live and breed around the Te Oka Bay area. Kekeno are the most common seals in New Zealand and their population of more than 200,000 is growing.

A Department of Conservation photo of the seals. Source: 1 NEWS
Rescue effort underway to save two large humpback whales stranded on Northland beach

A rescue effort is underway to free two large humpback whales stranded on a west coast beach in Northland, this morning.

Around 100 residents and volunteers have turned out to brave the conditions at Ripiro beach, about 2km south of Baylys Beach, and save the 10-12 metre whales and get them back out to sea.

It is understood the whales were first sighted at around 8am and the Department of Conservation Kauri Office is running the rescue effort.

The whales are still alive and DOC staff are onsite keeping the whales wet and upright ahead of high tide at 4pm, when there will be an attempt to re-float them.

DOC Kauri Coast ranger Manu Kareko told New Zealand Herald that he was so proud to be part of such a helpful community.

"It's been amazing the amount of support from the local community."Kareko was being support by his wife and both agreed it was a magnificent sight to behold.

"It makes you feel pretty insignificant, standing next to something this big. I've only ever been involved in one other situation like this and it was to try and remove two pygmy sperm whales, which were already deceased."

His wife Kerryn said she had been talking to a long-time resident who grew up in the area.

"He said it was the first time he'd ever heard of such a stranding. I just hope that we can move them."

Two large humpback whales are stranded on Ripiro Beach. Source: Tammy Roma.
