 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


DOC investigating native birds tortured and killed in Kāikoura

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Department of Conservation is investigating the deliberate killing and maiming of a number of protected native red-billed gulls in Kāikoura.

At least nine red-billed gulls were killed in Kāikoura this morning.

Source: Supplied

The birds are classified as threatened, and at least nine were killed this morning according to the private charity, the Kāikoura Wildlife Rescue.

Sabrina Luecht, who runs the charity, was called to the scene next to the aquarium on Kāikoura Wharf and was confronted with a sight she describes as "upsetting" and "shocking"

Eight birds were dead when she arrived and she had to have another euthanised.

Ms Luecht said it appeared the birds had been shot with an air rifle and were then either run-over with a vehicle or stomped on.

"Double disgusting cruelty, they were shot and maimed and still alive and then tortured a little bit more by the looks of it."

Ms Luecht believes the total number killed would be higher because people reported seeing more injured birds before she arrived, but she thinks they tried to escape and are now likely dead.

"I just cannot understand that people - we're animals too - can do this to other animals, they are part of our environment and they belong to New Zealand ...people think of them as pests [but] they belong here."

In a statement, DOC said it was aware of the deaths and will work with police to identify those responsible and that the deliberate killing or injuring of any native species was taken very seriously.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to injure or kill these birds.

Related

Animals

Conservation

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

01:36
2
Will Smith has shared a video of Manurewa High School hip hop dancers to his 16 million social media followers.

South Auckland school whose dance group received nod from actor Will Smith dreams of opening performing arts centre

3
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

4

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

5
Worcester Warriors Joe Taufete'e during the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Pool Five match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

USA record first ever rugby Test win over tier one nation after stunning Scotland


01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.

02:15
John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping Edgecumbe get back on track after the floods

John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

01:43
Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 