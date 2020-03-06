TODAY |

DOC investigating dozens of seagull deaths at beach near Levin

Source:  1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation is investigating the deaths of dozens of seagulls found today by a member of the public on Waikawa Beach, near Levin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A member of the public found the birds on March 6 while walking on the coast. Source: Beverly Dowling

By Abbey Wakefield

It comes after a Manukau resident says she saw over 150 dead seagulls on the beach this afternoon.

Beverly Dowling was walking on Waikawa Beach and Kuku Beach where she saw some birds struggling to fly and others that were dead.

“They were struggling to fly, trying to take off and failing,” she said.

The seagull in the video in this story died about 10 minutes after she finished filming.

A DOC spokesperson told 1 NEWS the gulls appear to mainly be black backed gulls, which although are not protected are a native species.

"We are not yet sure what has happened and are investigating. Our focus at the moment is on what action to take with the birds.

"We would ask that anyone who is on the beach please keep their distance from the gulls, and keep any dogs on leashes," the spokesperson said.

New Zealand
Wellington
Animals
Conservation
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:40
Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week
2
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee
3
'The tears are falling' - Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons dies
4
Konrad Hurrell slices through weak defence to wrap up Leeds' 11-try thrashing of SBW's Wolfpack
5
LIVE: Crusaders player yellow carded in evenly matched battle against Reds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:44

Coronavirus information at NZ airports 'generic and six years old', National MP says

Former doctor jailed for at least 19 years for murder of Amber-Rose Rush
00:22

Director-General of Health suggests making plan for the months ahead amid coronavirus

Provisional growth fund first bottomline for NZ First in any post-election talks