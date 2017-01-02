DOC installing odour chimneys at toilets along Whanganui River to get tourists to use them

The Department of Conservation is installing chimneys to extract odours from long-drop toilets along the Whanganui river in an effort to encourage tourists to use the facilities.

Visitors have been reluctant to use the long-drops summer as the smell puts them off, and some have resorted to defecating along the bank of the river and in the bush instead.

"I find that offensive. If they bury it, I wouldn't find it offensive," said local iwi member Waiwai Southern of Te Whanau O Tieke.

DOC says that due to the remoteness of the location, tourists can't expect flushing toilets.

"We're really close to a river. We want to protect our river, so these containment vaults are the best we've got," DOC Senior Ranger Jim Campbell said.