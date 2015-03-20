DOC hunting for black cat on the loose on pest-free Hauraki Gulf island

Repeated sightings of a black cat on a pest-free Hauraki Gulf island has the Department of Conservation (DOC) anxious and actively searching for the feline at large.

Black Cat Source: Breakfast

There have been two possible sightings of a black cat at Islington Bay, which connects Rangitoto and Motutapu islands, just off Auckland's east coast.

"Two members of the public have reported to DOC that they saw, what they believe, is a black cat on the shoreline at Islington Bay," DOC Auckland inner islands operations manager John Galilee said.

"We're taking the reported sightings of a cat at Islington Bay very seriously.

"We need to know if there is, or isn't, a cat on Rangitoto or Motutapu in the Islington Bay area. So we've launched a response to determine if there is a cat there.

The DOC works in partnership with Auckland Council to protect the pest-free islands in the Hauraki Gulf.

A pair of "conservation dogs, trained to detect cats" and their handler will arrive in Islington Bay to search for cats tomorrow, the DOC said in a statement.

"We have biosecurity systems in place because there's an ever-present risk of a cat, rat or mouse making it to one of these islands," DOC's John Galilee said.

"We want to remind the public that cats and dogs are not allowed on pest free islands.