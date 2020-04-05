DOC frustrated as lockdown rules flouted at Waitako tourist hot spots

Walkers and hikers in Waikato have been caught flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Residents near Bridal Veil Falls and Mt Karioi have reported people still visiting the two locations, despite the lockdown rules, according to the Department of Conservation (DOC).

“This is extremely frustrating, given the repeated communication about exercising locally," DOC's David Speirs said in a statement.

Hiking boots (file picture). Source: istock.com

DOC have informed the police about the incidents.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson says ignoring the rules puts people in danger.

"Not only are these tracks narrow in places – meaning you can’t keep that 2m social distance – if you get into trouble and need to be rescued, you’re putting other people in harm’s way.