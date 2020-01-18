DOC decision to halt shorted tours to Cape Kidnappers gannet colonies puts 68-year-old business at risk

A long-standing Hawke's Bay tourism business faces the real risk of closure after the Department of Conservation u-turned on a decision to allow shortened tours to Cape Kidnappers gannet colonies.

The Department say they have further safety concerns but Gannet Beach Adventures says it’s just another blow.

The reality of closure is starting to hit home for owner Colin Lindsey.

“Sixty-eight years and literally we are at the mercy of the Department of Conservation,” he said.

It all started after two Korean walkers were injured by a massive landslide along Cape Kidnappers last January.

Hastings District Council temporarily closed the beach and also Mr Lindsey’s business of tractor tours to the gannet colony.

“It’s been very tough financially to get to this point and we are heavily reliant on operating again.”

The beach where the slip occurred was reopened to walkers last year but the Department of Conservation has kept closed a stretch of public footpath at the head of the peninsula, where the largest gannet colony is.

For the last three weeks, Gannet Beach Adventures have had DOC's blessing to run shortened tours to a closer Gannet colony at Black Reef, but that changed last night.

“We received an email last night yesterday evening pretty much saying to cease all tours until further notice,” Mr Lindsey said.

In a statement to 1 News, DOC advised it has concerns over a crack in the rockface above the Black Reef gannet reserve.

The department also understands tours have gone through the closed reserve area and public safety is its priority.

Gannet Beach Adventures say they don't travel near that rockface and deny entering closed area.

The Department of Conservation is currently peer reviewing the risk assessment report that was completed last year.

The report states that with risk management in place, being a passenger on gannet beach adventures tours is as dangerous as playing a round of golf.

Local MP Lawrence Yule is critical of DOC’s handling of the saga.

“Naturally DOC are sensitive and risk adverse around the tragedy of white island, I get that,” Mr Yule said.

“It's a significant factor on their minds as they deal with health and safety risk but unless we understand in NZ there is some risk associated with adventure tourism then we are going to close all the business associated with adventure tourism and I don't think NZ want that. “

Mr Lindsey says they are running out of time for their iconic business.

“If we could get back on the beach next week maybe there is a chance of saving us.”