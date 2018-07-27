DOC closes all visitor centres, cancels all hut and campsite bookings

The Department of Conservation has closed its visitor centres and cancel all booking for its huts and campsites after the Government tightened restrictions around domestic travel.

Hāwea Conservation Park. Source: DOC

DOC Director-General Lou Sanson said visitor centres would close from today and huts and campsite bookings would be cancelled tomorrow.

"This cancellation includes all Great Walks bookings for the rest of the season (up to 30 June 2020)," he said.

"People will receive a full refund. Rangers will be visiting tracks and facilities, alerting people about these changes and checking people are complying.

It comes as New Zealand now sits at level two of a Covid-19 alert system announced yesterday. It means the disease is contained but the risks of community transmission are growing.



“Social distancing is key to preventing the community spread of COVID-19. Given the risk of potential community transmission, we have decided to cancel all accommodation bookings, including Great Walks,” says Mr Sanson.

“We are also temporarily closing our visitor centres to the public for the same reason. Although the doors are closed, our staff are only a phone call or email away and can still help people who want information.”

DOC is monitoring conservation areas and facilities across New Zealand to ensure public safety and adherence to government guidelines.

Coronavirus 'alert system' to be introduced for New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern announces

Non-bookable campsites and remote backcountry huts will be closed if New Zealand reaches alert level three. For the time being they are still available.

Users must ensure they maintain minimum separation requirements and follow all personal hygiene guidance. DOC said accommodation cannot be used for self-isolation.

“Spending time in nature is great for our mental and physical wellbeing, and we’re still encouraging people to get out there – you just have to follow the latest advice. We recommend finding your own space outside with walks and activities that take less than a day, and avoiding activities that could leave you reliant on hut use,” Mr Sanson said.