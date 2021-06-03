DOC calls on dog owners to keep close eye on pets after kiwi found dead and buried in Hawke's Bay

The Department of Conservation and kiwi protection groups are calling on dog owners to keep a close eye on their dogs after a kiwi was found dead and buried in a shallow grave in the Hawke's Bay.

Mahika with an ECOED volunteer in 2020. Source: Department of Conservation

The male North Island brown kiwi, named Mahika, was part of the Kaweka kiwi breeding programme. His body was discovered in Kaweka Forest Park by a volunteer from the Environment, Conservation and Outdoor Education Trust who had been following transmitter signals on a regular monitoring trip.

Mahika’s body had been covered under a shallow layer of earth and the surrounding ground had been covered in dog and human prints, suggesting he may have been attacked by a dog before his remains were deliberately hidden, DOC said today in a press release.

It marks the second dog-related death of a monitored kiwi in the Kaweka Forest Park in the past 12 months.

DOC biodiversity ranger Kahori Nakagawa says only permitted hunting dogs which have undergone kiwi aversion training are allowed in the park, and owners are responsible for their dogs’ behaviour.

“It is devastating and so frustrating to lose any kiwi to a dog, as this kind of thing is entirely preventable," Nakagawa said.

“It’s even more disappointing someone would try to hide this death rather than taking responsibility for it. We are investigating, but we hope the person will do the right thing and come forward."

Male North Island brown kiwi Mahika. Source: Department of Conservation

DOC staff says they have noticed an increase in dogs in the park where they shouldn’t be.

Pet dogs are not allowed on public conservation land in Hawke’s Bay, and only permitted hunting dogs on active hunting trips are allowed in the Kaweka Forest Park. No dogs are allowed at scenic reserves, including Lake Opouahi and anywhere in Boundary Stream.

“Kiwi aversion training is essential, but it’s also not a silver bullet," Nakagawa said.

“We know even the most obedient dogs can be drawn to the scent of a kiwi when their owner is distracted. Even kiwi aversion trained dogs may not be able to resist chasing a kiwi when the bird runs away in front of them.

“Everyone wants to see kiwi thriving and, as we can clearly see with this case, no one wants to be responsible for their dog killing one.”

DOC has increased its staff presence in the park over the last few months to remind people of the rules, but say ultimately individuals are responsible for their choices.

Dog owners may be issued an infringement fine of up to $800 or prosecuted if they take any dog into a no-access area, take unpermitted dogs into the Kaweka Forest Park, or breach the conditions of their permit.

Charges can also be filed under the Dog Control Act where there is evidence dogs have killed kiwi. The maximum penalty the court can hand down in these cases is a $20,000 fine or up to three years in jail, and an order for the dogs to be destroyed.