DOC boat monitoring 150 whales in Golden Bay forced to return due to rough seas

A pod of about 150 whales, swimming offshore from Taupata Point in Golden Bay, are being monitored by the Department of Conservation.

It follows heartbreak earlier as whales that couldn't be refloated were euthanised.
But staff in a boat, monitoring the pod, has returned to shore due to rough seas.

The pod was last seen about 1km offshore from Taupata Point, on the western side of Golden Bay.

They were the same pod that was re-floated yesterday after stranding.

Some members of the public stopped about five whales stranding in the area this afternoon.

They saw the whales starting to strand about 1.30pm and pushed them back into deeper water.

Our reporter Emily Cooper explained that hundreds on the ground this morning slept in cars and tents, to be close to the rescue mission.
About six people were involved.

Their quick action prevented those whales beaching and possibly more from stranding. The other whales were further out from the shore at the time.

