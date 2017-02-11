DOC boat monitoring 150 whales in Golden Bay forced to return due to rough seas

A pod of about 150 whales, swimming offshore from Taupata Point in Golden Bay, are being monitored by the Department of Conservation.

But staff in a boat, monitoring the pod, has returned to shore due to rough seas.

The pod was last seen about 1km offshore from Taupata Point, on the western side of Golden Bay.

They were the same pod that was re-floated yesterday after stranding.

Some members of the public stopped about five whales stranding in the area this afternoon.

They saw the whales starting to strand about 1.30pm and pushed them back into deeper water.

About six people were involved.