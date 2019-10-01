What do your dreams really mean? Dream specialist shares insights

Everyone has them, but what do our dreams actually mean?

Sometimes they can be quite straightforward to decipher, but some are a bit more esoteric.

Dreamwork specialist Margaret Bowater told Seven Sharp that dreams are a reflection of a person's mental state.

"There could be something that you are nervous about, or that has upset you that you are trying to hide, or things that you feel angry about that you dare not show," she says.

An American study listed the most common recurring dreams as: falling, being chased, being back in school, flying, death and teeth falling out.

Ms Bowater says all our dreams can be beneficial.

"I believe nearly all of our dreams are for our benefit - even nightmares, even unpleasant dreams asking us to face something in our lives."