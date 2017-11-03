Do you work for one of New Zealand's best employers?

Air New Zealand has been named the best place to work in New Zealand for the second year in a row and the national carrier has now won the award five times.

The Kiwi airline has been named most attractive employer in the 2018 Randstad Employer Brand Research, a survey of 3,757 New Zealanders by the recruitment firm.

It looks for the top employers and industries in New Zealand and includes employee sentiment about attractive qualities in a job.

Air New Zealand was recognised for its financial stability, focus on technology and strong reputation.

The Public Sector also performed strongly, with the Department of Conservation ranked second most attractive employer in New Zealand for the second year in a row.

DOC was valued for giving back to society, providing interesting job content and reputation.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment took out the third spot and was valued for being financially healthy, job security and career progression.

Education and training was named as the most attractive industry in New Zealand, with 36 per cent support, followed by professional services and public services in joint second place on 33 per cent and information technology and telecommunications third at 31 per cent.

Randstand says the rankings reiterate the importance of organisations being financially stable and investing in technology while also providing interesting job opportunities and maintaining a strong public reputation. It's these attributes that are engaging to employees and attracting job seekers.

Fourth most attractive employer was Healthcare of New Zealand, fifth TVNZ, followed by House of Travel, Deloitte, AUT University, New Zealand Custom Service and Flight Centre NZ rounding out the top 10.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the airline wining the ward for a fifth time "clearly reflects the efforts of our nearly 12,000 employees who play an integral role in upholding our strong reputation".

"Our focus on innovation and technology is very much driven from within the organisation, and our employees play a huge part in consistently improving the way we do things for our customer," he said.

The research also identified what job seekers and employees look for in an employer.

It's crucial that companies present a true image of who they are and commit to it"

Katherine Swan, Country Director of Randstad New Zealand

While financial stability and reputation are increasingly important to Kiwis, work-life balance is the single most important reason for employees to choose their employer, with 46 per cent giving that reason.

"This 'work to live' employee mindset reinforces the importance of companies having solid policies in place for flexible working, if they want to remain competitive and retain great people," said Katherine Swan, Country Director of Randstad New Zealand.

The research also indicates that Kiwi workers believe employers are more focused on financial deliverables and technology compared to their preferences of salary and benefits and work-life balance.

Ms Swan called on companies to take heed.

"With 30 per cent of New Zealanders planning to change roles within the next year, a marked increase from last year, we are calling on businesses to revitalise their employer value propositions," she said.

"It's crucial that companies present a true image of who they are and commit to it. That is the secret to the success of New Zealand's most attractive employers."

New Zealand's Top 20 Most Attractive Employers

1. Air New Zealand

2. Department of Conservation

3. Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

4. Healthcare of New Zealand

5. TVNZ

6. House of Travel

7. Deloitte

8. AUT University

9. New Zealand Custom Service

10. Flight Centre NZ

11. Coca Cola Amatil

12. Massey University

13. University of Otago

14. New Zealand Police

15. Ara Institute

16. Dept. of Internal Affairs

17. Fonterra

18. Victoria University of Wellington

19. Ministry of Education

20. Millennium and Copthorne Hotels

What employees in New Zealand seek vs. What employers in New Zealand offer

1. Salary & Benefits: 57 per cent 1. Financially healthy

2. Work-life balance: 55 per cent 2. Latest technologies

3. Job security: 46 per cent 3. Job security

4. Pleasant Work atmosphere: 44 per cent 4. Good reputation

5. Career Progression: 40 per cent 5. Career progression

New Zealand’s Top 10 Most Attractive Industries