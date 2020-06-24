Who do you trust in Parliament? PM rates highly, Winston Peters least trusted party leader in latest poll

Jacinda Ardern is the most trusted party leader in Parliament, while deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters was the only politician to have a majority of New Zealanders not trust him.

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll asked whether or not participants trusted the leaders and co-leaders of the political parties in New Zealand’s Parliament.

Jacinda Ardern by far was the most trusted leader on 82 per cent. Sixteen per cent did not trust her and two per cent either did not know or had not heard of her.

Those polled about Judith Collins were split - 47 per cent trusting her and 45 per cent not.

Winston Peters was the only political leader who was not trusted by the majority of those polled, with 59 per cent not trusting him, compared to 34 per cent who did trust him.

Trust

Jacinda Ardern - 82%

David Seymour - 48%

Judith Collins - 47%

James Shaw - 47%

Marama Davidson - 44%

Winston Peters - 34%

Do not trust

Winston Peters - 59%

Judith Collins - 45%

David Seymour - 36%

Marama Davidson 34%

James Shaw - 31%

Jacinda Ardern – 16%

Don’t know / never heard of them

James Shaw - 22%

Marama Davidson - 22%

David Seymour - 16%

Judith Collins - 8%

Winston Peters - 7%

Jacinda Ardern - 2%

The groups of people who were more likely than average (82 per cent) to trust Ms Ardern were Labour Party supporters and Wellingtonians.

Those more likely than average (16 per cent) to not trust her were ACT Party supporters, National Party supporters, men aged 55 and over, those with an annual household income of between $100,001 and $150,000 and New Zealand Europeans.

The people who were more likely than average (34 per cent) to trust Winston Peters were Māori and Pasifika people, those with an annual household income between $30,000 and $70,000, women aged 18-34 and Labour Party supporters.

The people who were more likely than average (59 per cent) to not trust Mr Peters were ACT Party supporters, National Party supporters, people with an annual household income between $70,001 and over, and New Zealand Europeans.

Between July 25 to 29, 2020, 1004 eligible voters were polled by landline (403) and mobile phone (601). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. Results higher and lower than 50% have a smaller sampling error