Do you recognise these scooters? Police investigate potential link to Auckland school blaze

Police have found scooters at the scene of a suspicious fire in West Auckland yesterday, and are seeking anyone who may recognise them.
The fire broke out at Green Bay Primary School early yesterday morning, causing serious damage to a classroom.
Fire investigators are still looking in to what caused the fire, which also destroyed decades of teaching resources.
Police would like to speak with anyone who recognises the scooters or who saw anything suspicious in the area.
