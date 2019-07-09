Do you recognise these men? Police seek information after Riccarton bar assault

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify three men over a serious assault at a Riccarton bar.

Police say the incident occurred around 10pm on Thursday, June 27, when a man was seriously assaulted at Craic Bar in Riccarton.

Today, police released an image of three hat-wearing men wanted in connection to the incident.

Police have asked that if you have information on their identities or whereabouts, contact authorities on (03) 363 7400.