Do you recognise these men? Police seek information after Riccarton bar assault

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify three men over a serious assault at a Riccarton bar.

Police say the incident occurred around 10pm on Thursday, June 27, when a man was seriously assaulted at Craic Bar in Riccarton.

Today, police released an image of three hat-wearing men wanted in connection to the incident.

Police have asked that if you have information on their identities or whereabouts, contact authorities on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Men wanted by police over Riccarton assault. Source: Supplied
