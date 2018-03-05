 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'How do you muck up?' - Privacy breach by Ministry for Children leaves Auckland woman fearing for her life

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

Oranga Tamariki - Ministry for Children is promising to help a woman find a new home after it breached her privacy and put her in danger.

She'd reported concerns about a neighbour to the Ministry of Children.
Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, who 1 NEWS will call Fran, reported concerns about a neighbour not sending their children to school but because of a blunder a letter detailing her complaint was sent to the neighbour instead.

The neighbour has gang connections and threatened her.

Fran told 1 NEWS:  "How do you muck up complainee and complainer, it's unreal".

The General Manager of the Contact Centre Greg Versalko says he's "devastated" and has "lost sleep" over the privacy breach. He says the Ministry will help Fran and her two children move.

He says the wrong address was written by a case worker and no one checked it before sending it out. The Ministry will change its process and promises it won't happen again.

Police are also investigating.

Related

Jessica Mutch

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:30
2
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:20
4
The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.

Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

00:27
5
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

Raw: Startling CCTV captures David Warner’s ugly dressing room showdown with de Kock

01:44

'How do you muck up?' - Privacy breach by Ministry for Children leaves Auckland woman fearing for her life

Because of a blunder a letter detailing "Fran's" complaint about her neighbour was sent to that neighbour instead.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Waikato River

Fears for man missing after jumping into Waikato River following police pursuit on Saturday

"The driver was seen swimming north in the river before disappearing from view."

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 