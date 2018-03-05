'How do you muck up?' - Privacy breach by Ministry for Children leaves Auckland woman fearing for her life

Oranga Tamariki - Ministry for Children is promising to help a woman find a new home after it breached her privacy and put her in danger.

The woman, who 1 NEWS will call Fran, reported concerns about a neighbour not sending their children to school but because of a blunder a letter detailing her complaint was sent to the neighbour instead.

The neighbour has gang connections and threatened her.

Fran told 1 NEWS: "How do you muck up complainee and complainer, it's unreal".

The General Manager of the Contact Centre Greg Versalko says he's "devastated" and has "lost sleep" over the privacy breach. He says the Ministry will help Fran and her two children move.

He says the wrong address was written by a case worker and no one checked it before sending it out. The Ministry will change its process and promises it won't happen again.