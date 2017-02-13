 

Do you know your flight rights? You might be surprised what they are

Garth Bray 

Fair Go Reporter

Get there early, expect what you pay for and put a unicorn sticker on your baggage.

That's quality advice there from Fair Go travellers but it doesn’t begin to cover the emails, messages and letters we've had from frequent and infrequent flyers, so we've taken a look at some of the lesser known flight rights.

Like, a free meal, or refreshment voucher more likely.

Many fares these days don’t come with a meal unless you pay extra, but if an airline leaves you stranded or delayed and the cause of that delay is within its control, lunch is their shout.

Air New Zealand tells us it will offer a customer a refreshment voucher for delays of more than TWO hours. Jetstar says it will wait THREE hours before it puts its hand in its pocket for a coffee and whatever.

If it's because of the weather or an unexpected Executive Order from Donald J. Trump though, you're on your own.

Refunds are a huge source of wonder. Usually only available on refundable tickets (there's a clue in title), you can still seek a refund of the insurance levy, fuel charge and any airport taxes that make up a non-refundable fare.

Airlines collect those for third parties like the airport or the government so if you don’t fly they can hand them back to you.

It may be small comfort but better than nothing.

Non-refundable tickets may also be eligible for a credit, usually only good for a year and you may need to ask nicely and have a fair reason.

As always, read the terms and conditions. Names changes and change fees? Don’t get us started.

You have to wonder how much they matter on domestic flights but misspelt names can cause huge costs for the unwary international jetsetter, so check the spelling against your passport carefully, or you may have to cancel your flight and book again at a higher rate.

And about that unicorn sticker on your bag. Obviously don’t all do it or there's no point. Choose your own power animal and spread your wings with confidence.

If bookings go wrong, are you up to speed on what rights you have? Fair Go helps you out.
Source: Fair Go

Top
