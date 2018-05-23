 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland police have stepped up their hunt for three people over a violent attack on a 25-year-old man who was waiting for a train at the Onehunga train station last Saturday.

People wanted over Auckland train station assault

People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Source: NZ Police

The Colombian man was sitting waiting for his train at about 1.40pm when he was approached by a male offender who demanded his wallet.

The victim declined, and the man allegedly began to savagely beat him, kicking him to the ground and continually punching and kicking him as he lay defenceless on the ground, said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong of Auckland City Police.

The victim received serious head injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a deep gash to his head, Mr Armstrong said.

"Police are appalled by this completely unprovoked and violent attack and need the public’s help to identify the offender," he said.

“This was a particularly violent assault and we are determined to identify the offender involved and hold him to account for this.  

“What was also very concerning was the extreme level of violence used, well over and above that needed to overcome the resistance of the victim.” 

Mr Armstrong said someone will recognise the alleged offender, his friends or family will know who he is and police urge anyone with information which may help them identify him to contact police immediately.

Police are also looking to identify and speak to the other two people in these images.  

The male was wearing camouflage pants and a blue top and the female was wearing a blue and black jacket.  

Person wanted over Auckland attack at train station

Person wanted over Auckland attack at train station

Source: NZ Police

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong on (09) 524 1962 or Sergeant Harris (after 1pm) on (09)  524 1961.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:21
3

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

00:50
4
National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.

Video: Gerry Brownlee has 'serious concerns' over Speaker's handling of alleged sexist comment made about Jacinda Ardern by National MP in the House

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


00:50
National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.

Video: Gerry Brownlee has 'serious concerns' over Speaker's handling of alleged sexist comment made about Jacinda Ardern by National MP in the House

National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard accusing him of lacking neutrality towards the Government during Question Time in Parliament.


00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 