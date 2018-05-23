Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

Auckland police have stepped up their hunt for three people over a violent attack on a 25-year-old man who was waiting for a train at the Onehunga train station last Saturday.

People wanted over Auckland train station assault Source: NZ Police

The Colombian man was sitting waiting for his train at about 1.40pm when he was approached by a male offender who demanded his wallet.

The victim declined, and the man allegedly began to savagely beat him, kicking him to the ground and continually punching and kicking him as he lay defenceless on the ground, said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong of Auckland City Police.

The victim received serious head injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a deep gash to his head, Mr Armstrong said.

"Police are appalled by this completely unprovoked and violent attack and need the public’s help to identify the offender," he said.

“This was a particularly violent assault and we are determined to identify the offender involved and hold him to account for this.

“What was also very concerning was the extreme level of violence used, well over and above that needed to overcome the resistance of the victim.”

Mr Armstrong said someone will recognise the alleged offender, his friends or family will know who he is and police urge anyone with information which may help them identify him to contact police immediately.

Police are also looking to identify and speak to the other two people in these images.

The male was wearing camouflage pants and a blue top and the female was wearing a blue and black jacket.

Person wanted over Auckland attack at train station Source: NZ Police

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong on (09) 524 1962 or Sergeant Harris (after 1pm) on (09) 524 1961.