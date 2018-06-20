 

Do you know these men? Police seek help from public after assault outside popular Queenstown burger bar

Two men who were allegedly assaulted by two others early this morning have prompted Queenstown police to ask for help from the public. 

The alleged assault happened at 3.50am today where the two victims were assaulted outside Fergburger in Shotover Street. 

Police say the assault appears to have been unprovoked and one of the victims required medical treatment for facial injuries.

Police describe the first man as having a solid build, wearing light-coloured pants, a light coloured cap, a black and orange hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Queenstown assault - victim one.

Source: NZ Police.

The second man is described as having a medium build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, green pants, a green/grey beanie, and black Nike skate shoes.

Queenstown assault - suspect two.

Source: NZ Police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw two males acting suspiciously in the area around that time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact call Queenstown Police on 03-441-1600.

