Do you know these men? Police hunting duo who robbed Mobil with screwdriver in Palmerston North

Police are hunting for two men after the aggravated robbery of a Mobil service station in Palmerston North last night.

Source: New Zealand Police

The men alleged to have carried out the robbery were caught on CCTV as they entered the Mobil on Pioneer Highway, Takaro just before midnight last night.

Police say the men then demanded cash from the sole attendant working at the time, with one of the alleged offenders brandishing a screwdriver as a weapon.

The male employee was not injured in the incident.

Police are urging members of the public to contact them on 06 351 3600, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they recognise either one of the men or have any leads.

