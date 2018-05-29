Do you know these men? Images released of men wanted over Christchurch dairy robbery

Christchurch Police are seeking help from members of the public to help identify a group of men who allegedly robbed a Christchurch dairy.

The three men involved in the robbery of a Christchurch dairy. Source: NZ Police

Police say three men entered and stole lighters and cigarette filters from Jenny's Dairy, on Bowhill Road, New Brighton, at 8.20am today.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black Subaru Impreza with the number plate JLP722.

The three men fled in a Subaru Impreza with the registration number JLP722. Source: NZ Police

Police say the same vehicle and group of men were also involved in an attempted burglary at New World, on Ferry Road, at 4.15am this morning.

The three men were later involved in the attempted burglary of a New World. Source: NZ Police