Do you know these men? Images of pair wanted over unprovoked Queenstown assault released

Police have released images of two men wanted for questioning over an unprovoked assault in Queenstown last Thursday morning.

Men wanted over a Queenstown assault. Source: New Zealand Police

Police say the two men left the Pig and Whistle Bar on Ballarat Street just after 5am and headed towards the taxi rank on June 21.

They walked past a man sitting on the ground outside the Exchange Bar before returning and attacking him with kicks and punches in what police say appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The victim managed to stand up during the assault, and the two men continued to punch him about the head and body.

The man tried to get away several times and tried to deflect the blows but was unable to defend himself. He suffered swelling to his face and a bleeding nose, as well as a sore body from the blows.

The first man is described as being in his early 20s. He was wearing an unbuttoned red shirt, with a red t-shirt underneath with the words "Listen to homebrew" written on it. He was wearing sneakers, and a backwards cap with a circle emblem on front.

The second man is also described as being in his early 20s and was wearing a unbuttoned dark top with a reddish top underneath. He had tan pants on, a bucket hat and sneakers. He is also described as having a small bit of stubble on his chin.