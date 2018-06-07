Do you know these armed men who robbed a Hawke's Bay petrol station and left worker terrified?

XID: 447853455
A group of up to four men - two of whom were armed with hammers - robbed a service station in Hawke's Bay this week.
They entered the Mobil on Havelock Rd around 11.20pm on Monday, smashing a display and stealing cigarettes.
The worker was unharmed, but left shaken.
"Police believe people in the community will know exactly who this group is," Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said.
"They have taken hammers with the intent of inflicting harm or intimidating the Mobil worker - their aim was achieved.”
Police have previously appealed for sightings of a 1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon used in the robbery.
