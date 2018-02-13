Do you know them? Hammer, bat and knife wielding robbers make off with goods from Hamilton dairy

Four people are being sought by police after the aggravated robbery of a Hamilton dairy early this morning.

Three men wanted by police for the robbery of a Hamilton superette. Source: New Zealand Police

Three people were captured on the store's CCTV each brandishing a different weapon, with one carrying a large knife, another a baseball bat and the third wielding a hammer.

Police say the robbers arrived at the Deanwell Superette around 7am in a stolen red Mazda Demio driven by a fourth person.

The store manager saw them arrive and locked himself in a back room, leaving the trio to steal a large number of cigarettes and other items.

The four fled the scene in the stolen vehicle which has since been recovered.