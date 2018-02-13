 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Do you know them? Hammer, bat and knife wielding robbers make off with goods from Hamilton dairy

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four people are being sought by police after the aggravated robbery of a Hamilton dairy early this morning.

Three men wanted by police for the robbery of a Hamilton superette.

Three men wanted by police for the robbery of a Hamilton superette.

Source: New Zealand Police

Three people were captured on the store's CCTV each brandishing a different weapon, with one carrying a large knife, another a baseball bat and the third wielding a hammer.

Police say the robbers arrived at the Deanwell Superette around 7am in a stolen red Mazda Demio driven by a fourth person.

The store manager saw them arrive and locked himself in a back room, leaving the trio to steal a large number of cigarettes and other items.

The four fled the scene in the stolen vehicle which has since been recovered.

Anyone who has information that might help is being urged to contact Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh on 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:01
1
Many residents in the Pacific nation documented the extreme weather event.

Gusts of 190km/h hammering Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Gita moves west after wreaking havoc in Tonga

2

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

3
Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

LIVE: England get the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson in T20 tri-series in Wellington

00:45
4
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".

After 11 metre waves in Tonga, Gita is headed New Zealand's way, via Fiji

01:03
5
But one of the candidates got the thumbs down for looking too much like some of the singer’s exes.

Watch: Robbie Williams picks wildcard to succeed Bill English as National Party leader

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.


00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?

04:14
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 