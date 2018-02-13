Do you know them? Hammer, bat and knife wielding robbers make off with goods from Hamilton dairy

Source:
Four people are being sought by police after the aggravated robbery of a Hamilton dairy early this morning.
Three men wanted by police for the robbery of a Hamilton superette.
Source: New Zealand Police
Three people were captured on the store's CCTV each brandishing a different weapon, with one carrying a large knife, another a baseball bat and the third wielding a hammer.
Police say the robbers arrived at the Deanwell Superette around 7am in a stolen red Mazda Demio driven by a fourth person.
The store manager saw them arrive and locked himself in a back room, leaving the trio to steal a large number of cigarettes and other items.
The four fled the scene in the stolen vehicle which has since been recovered.
Anyone who has information that might help is being urged to contact Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh on 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news