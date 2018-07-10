 

Do you know this man? Police release image of male related to Hamilton sexual assault

Hamilton police have released photos of a man they are interested in speaking to over an alleged sexual assault which occured in May.

Police released this image of a man they wish to speak to regarding an alleged sexual assault on Victoria Street.

Source: NZ Police

Police said the victim was standing in the Marketplace near the Outback Inn, on Victoria Street, when she was approached by a male who "convinced her to go for walk with him".

The male took her through an alleyway along Victoria St to the Hamilton Museum's carpark where he then allegedly assaulted her after she declined his advances.

Police describe the male of interest as being of Indian decent, approximately 172cm tall, skinny build and clean shaven with short black hair.

Police want to hear from anyone who may know the man pictured or have seen him in the city that night.

Anyone with information can call Constable Rhiannon Jones of Hamilton City CIB on 021 930 204, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

