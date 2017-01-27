Do you know this man? He may hold clues to Auckland teen Jacob Pakura's death

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to over the death of Jacob Pakura who died after being struck by a vehicle in West Auckland earlier this month.

They say the man may have information which will help them with their investigation into Jacob's death.

Police stress the man has not been arrested or charged over the death and they do not believe the man has committed any offences.

A 33-year-old man has been charged over Jacob's death on Rua Rd in New Lynn.