Do you know this man? Dunedin aggravated robber points rifle at shop employee

Police are seeking a man who pointed a rifle at a Dunedin convenience store employee this morning, and then made off with cash and tobacco.

A man holding a rifle at a Dunedin convenience store. Source: Supplied

Detective Sergeant Nik Leigh said no shots were fired and no one was injured in the aggravated robbery at On the Spot Halfway Bush Convenience Store on the corner of Ashmore St and Tairei Rd.

The man is described as having a medium build, and was wearing a grey hoody with a circular emblem on the front.

Police believe he left in a silver hatchback at 10.50am.

Information can be reported on (03) 471 4800 or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.