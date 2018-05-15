 

Do you know this man? CCTV footage released of man wanted over Auckland sexual assault where woman was dragged into bush, strangled

CCTV footage has been released of the man believed to be responsible for a  sexual assault on a female jogger near Auckland CBD early on Friday morning.

The woman was dragged into a bush before being strangled and sexually assaulted by a man.
Source: New Zealand Police

Auckland Police released the footage on their Facebook page as they appeal to the public for help to catch the man.

Police say the woman was jogging at about 5am on the track alongside the Northern Motorway heading towards the CBD when the man has grabbed her, dragged her into some bushes near St Mary's Road, strangled and sexually assaulted her.

A passing cyclist heard her screaming and came to her aid and courageously chased the fleeing man.

Also in the video police outline where they believe the alleged offender has come from to carry out this attack and which way he has fled.

He was last seen jumping over a fence, heading in the direction of Swift Ave and Hackett St, through the rear of properties.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin says inquiries and CCTV footage have revealed that the offender was on Beaumont Street opposite Victoria Park, in the CBD, prior to the incident.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and persons of interest but say they have not yet identified the person responsible for this repugnant attack.

He is described as being a male, dark skinned, with short black hair, 175 – 180cm tall and of slim build.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark hoody with writing, a cap and possibly aged 18-38.

“We are continuing to make a number of inquiries but still need our community to contact us with any information.

"We believe someone will know this man, and we are keeping an open mind as to why he was in this area.

"It is possible that he works in the area …or was transiting through the area before or after work… or, he could have just been in the area after a night out," says Detective Senior Sergeant Baldwin.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw anything, even if it was minor and we ask residents in the St Mary’s Bay area who have CCTV cameras to contact police.

"We are continuing to support the victim and the cyclist who intervened.

"Both are very traumatised by what has happened,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Baldwin.

Information can be provided to the Operation Mackerel Team on (09) 820 5784.  Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

