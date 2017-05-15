Do you know this knife-wielding robber who left Te Puke takeaway shop staff shaken?

A man is wanted after a takeaway shop in the Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke was held up by a man wielding a knife on Friday night, leaving staff shaken.

Do you this man who robbed Te Puke Noodle and Fish takeaway shop? Source: Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty Police say the man walked into Te Puke Noodle and Fish on Jellicoe Street at about 8pm and demanded money.

He left on foot down Jellicoe Street and into King Street, with a minimal amount of cash.

No-one was injured but staff were left shaken by what happened.

The man is described as Maori, of medium build, 175cm tall and aged 18 to 25.

He was wearing a woollen hat with a black top tied around his face, a grey zipped hoodie, dark track pants, black and white Converse-style shoes and blue plastic food preparation gloves.