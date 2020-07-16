TODAY |

What to do when you have too much cerumen - or earwax

Source:  1 NEWS

Some people have too much cerumen - more commonly known as earwax - than others.

Some of us produce more earwax than others and that can be a problem. Source: Seven Sharp

It’s also very common for other items to be uncovered in people's ears.

Ron Trouson, an audiologist, says in his profession all sorts of strange things are uncovered in people's ears. 

“Cotton buds would be the most common one, little pieces of hearing aids, insects, or parts of insects, little rocks or if you're a child, all sorts of things," he said.

Over the years there have been many ways of getting rid of earwax, and many warnings about what not to do.

Watch the video above to see how Seven Sharp’s Mary-Jane Aggett gets on at the audiologist and what, if anything, is found in her ears.

