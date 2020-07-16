What to do when you have too much cerumen - or earwax

Some people have too much cerumen - more commonly known as earwax - than others.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s also very common for other items to be uncovered in people's ears.

Ron Trouson, an audiologist, says in his profession all sorts of strange things are uncovered in people's ears.

“Cotton buds would be the most common one, little pieces of hearing aids, insects, or parts of insects, little rocks or if you're a child, all sorts of things," he said.

Over the years there have been many ways of getting rid of earwax, and many warnings about what not to do.