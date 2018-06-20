Do you have the stomach to be the next curator at New Zealand's police museum?

The New Zealand Police Museum is looking for a curator, a role that involves cataloguing evidence from some of the country's most horrific crime scenes.

The museum in Porirua currently displays firearms from the 1990 Aramoana massacre where David Gray killed 13 people.

Mr Gray was described as 'delusional, crazy and psycho' in the court room.

Samurai sword-wielding Antonie Dixon's weapons are also on show.

The job has been advertised in Wellington and is "certainly not for the faint hearted," says Museum director Rowan Carroll.

The museum houses criminal evidence once it has gone through the courts.

Only 20,000 pieces of evidence have been catalogued while a remaining 80,000 pieces need archiving.

From real murder weapons to forensic evidence, much of what's held is too grusome to show.