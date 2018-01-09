 

Do you have a $6.5 million-winning Lotto ticket in your wallet?

The winner of a $6.5m Lotto prize from a ticket sold in Levin after Christmas has still not claimed it.

Levin Lucky Lotto owner Dave Lyons has heard plenty of rumours about who won the $6.5m.

The Lotteries Commission has today urged people who bought a ticket from Levin Lucky Lotto on December 27 to check their tickets, as they could be a millionaire.

Lotto NZ general manager Emilia Mazur said in a release that those with tickets could be sitting on a gold mine.

"Maybe someone received a Lotto ticket as a gift – in which case, we recommend your shake out your Christmas card and see if that little yellow ticket is about to change your life," she said.

Store owner Dave Lyons said locals often popped in to grab a ticket, and visitors also stopped on their way through town while heading off on holiday.

"The store has been buzzing over the past two weeks, with people coming in to see if their ticket is the winner or to see if anyone has claimed the prize yet," he said.

"The rumour mill is in overdrive and I've heard all sorts of different stories about who people think the winner might be."

The $6.5m Powerball First Division prize is the 15th First Division prize sold at the store and their first ever Powerball win.

